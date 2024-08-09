Manish Sisodia to rejoin Delhi Cabinet post-bail, says AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia with AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj in New Delhi.

Saurabh Bhardwaj has announced that Manish Sisodia will rejoin the Delhi Cabinet once he is released on bail. Sisodia, who has been in custody, will resume his responsibilities and duties upon his return. Meanwhile, AAP welcomed the verdict as a "victory of truth." Party MP Raghav Chadha expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court, celebrating Sisodia as a key figure in Delhi's education reform. Chadha emphasized that Sisodia was jailed for improving educational opportunities for underprivileged children.

Sanjay Singh's statement

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh hailed the decision as a rebuke to the central government's approach, noting the undue hardship Sisodia faced during his incarceration. Singh expressed hope that other detained party leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain, would also receive justice.

Delhi Education Minister's comment

Delhi Education Minister Atishi supported the verdict with a post on social media, affirming the principle of "Satyamev Jayate" (Truth Alone Triumphs).

Background

Sisodia, who was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26, 2023, for alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy, was also detained by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9, 2023, for money laundering. He resigned from his position as Delhi's Deputy Chief Minister on February 28, 2023. Despite the CBI and ED's opposition, Sisodia's bail was granted, reflecting the Supreme Court's recognition of the prolonged custody without trial.

