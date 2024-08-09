Manish Sisodia granted bail in Delhi liquor policy case

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Manish Sisodia, former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, has been in custody for 17 months without commencing his trial. The Supreme Court expressed concern over this delay, highlighting that it deprives him of his fundamental right to a speedy trial. While granting bail, the Supreme Court imposed conditions, including surrendering Sisodia's passport and a directive not to influence witnesses. The court emphasised that the majority of documents related to the case are already with the investigative agency, minimizing the risk of evidence tampering.

Conditions for bail

Sisodia has been granted bail on a bond of Rs 10 lakh, requiring two sureties. Additionally, he must report to the police station regularly and is prohibited from visiting the Chief Minister's office and the secretariat.

SC's observations

The Supreme Court criticised the High Court and trial court for being overly cautious in bail matters. The bench reiterated that "bail is a rule and jail is an exception," and bail cannot be denied as a form of punishment.

Implications

This ruling underscores the judiciary's commitment to upholding the right to a fair and speedy trial, even in high-profile cases, and serves as a reminder that prolonged custody without trial cannot be justified.