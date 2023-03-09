Manish Sisodia arrested by ED over money laundering charges linked to Delhi liquor policy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Manish Sisodia arrested by ED in Delhi Liquor Policy case

Delhi Liquor Policy case: Manish Sisodia was arrested again on Thursday, this time by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) after hours of questioning in the Delhi liquor policy scam case. Sisodia is already lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail under judicial custody till March 20.

Sisodia's arrest by the ED has come ahead of hearing on his bail plea on March 10 by a Delhi court.

The ED has arrested former Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia on money laundering charges linked to excise policy case, officials said.

The former Delhi deputy CM was questioned by ED for over 6 hours on Thursday in relation to the now scrapped liquor policy.

Speaking on Sisodia's arrest by the ED, Kejriwal said, "Manish was first arrested by the CBI. CBI did not find any evidence, no money was found in the raid. There is a bail hearing tomorrow. Manish would have been released tomorrow. So today ED arrested him. They have only one aim - to keep Manish inside jail at all costs. By creating new fake cases everyday. The public is watching, they will answer..."

The 51-year-old was placed under arrest under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following his second round of questioning at the Tihar jail, they said.

ED alleged Sisodia was "evasive" in his replies and was "not cooperating in the probe."

Sisodia is currently lodged in judicial custody after the CBI arrested him on February 26 in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi liquor or excise policy for 2021-22.

The first round of Sisodia's questioning by the ED took place on March 7.

More to follow...

