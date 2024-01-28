Man scales Delhi airport perimeter wall, arrested from tarmac

Follow us on Image Source : ACI/REPRESENTATIONAL PIC Delhi Airport

A man scaled the perimeter wall of the airport and reached the tarmac in a major security breach amid a high alert in Delhi due to the ongoing Republic Day celebrations, the official sources said Sunday. He was arrested by the security officials.

They said the man was found to be intoxicated. He was first spotted on the tarmac by the pilot of an Air India flight around 11:30 pm on Saturday, they added.

The pilot informed the Air Traffic Control (ATC) which directed the CISF to pursue the intruder and subsequently, he was apprehended by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. Later, he was handed over to the Delhi Police.

Inquiry into security breach ordered

The CISF has ordered an inquiry into the security breach at the hypersensitive facility that came during the high alert sounded by security agencies for the ongoing Republic Day celebrations with special measures to check sabotage activities in view of the extreme cold weather and accompanying fog, the sources said.

Republic Day celebrations will culminate with the Beating Retreat ceremony on Monday.

The CISF provides a counter-terrorist security cover to the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and is responsible for securing its perimeter wall too.



