Man found dead in women's toilet at Inderlok Metro Station in Delhi

New Delhi:

In a shocking incident in Delhi, a man was found dead inside the women's toilet at the Inderlok Metro Station on Saturday, April 25. This caused panic within the station premises and nearby areas.

According to the police, at around 5:33 PM on Saturday, the NSP Metro police station received a PCR call reporting that the door of the ladies' toilet was locked from inside and a strong foul smell was emanating from it. Acting swiftly, a police team reached the spot. Considering the situation, officers broke open the door to gain entry.

Body of unidentified man found hanging

Police found the body of an unidentified man, around 40 years old, hanging as they entered the washroom. Preliminary investigation suggests that the deceased was the caretaker of the same toilet facility. According to eyewitnesses, he had not been seen for the past two days, leading to suspicion that the incident occurred at least two days earlier. Given the seriousness of the case, a crime team was called to examine the scene and collect evidence.

Body preserved in mortuary for identification

The police later took custody of the body and placed it in the mortuary of BSA Hospital for 72 hours for identification. Efforts are currently underway, with assistance from metro authorities, to establish the identity of the deceased. Reports indicate that police have initiated proceedings under Section 194 of the BNSS, and the investigation is ongoing from all possible angles. Officials stated that the exact cause of death will be determined only after the post-mortem report and further inquiry.

Woman falls on track at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station

In a separate incident last month, a woman fell on the track at the Rajiv Gandhi Metro Station, causing severe head injuries. The incident unfolded at Rajiv Chowk, one of Delhi Metro's busiest hubs, where the woman plummeted onto the tracks, sustaining critical head trauma that required immediate medical intervention. Police responded swiftly, confirming preliminary evidence points to a deliberate act, though investigations continue to ascertain motives and circumstances. Commuters witnessed the harrowing scene, prompting temporary disruptions as emergency teams rushed her to the hospital.

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