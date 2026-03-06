Delhi: Woman falls on tracks at Rajiv Chowk Metro station | Video

New Delhi:

A woman suffered severe head injuries after falling onto the tracks at Delhi's bustling Rajiv Chowk Metro station on Friday, with police probing it as a possible suicide attempt amid growing concerns over public safety lapses.

Rajiv Chowk platform tragedy

The incident unfolded at Rajiv Chowk, one of Delhi Metro's busiest hubs, where the woman plummeted onto the tracks, sustaining critical head trauma that required immediate medical intervention. Police responded swiftly, confirming preliminary evidence points to a deliberate act, though investigations continue to ascertain motives and circumstances. Commuters witnessed the harrowing scene, prompting temporary disruptions as emergency teams rushed her to hospital.

Echoes of Peeragarhi flyover deaths

This mishap follows closely on February 8's grim discovery of three bodies- Randhir, Shivnaresh and Lakshmi- inside a car parked on the Peeragarhi flyover's service lane, one identified as the vehicle's owner. A PCR call at 3:50 pm alerted authorities to the unresponsive trio, with Deputy Commissioner of Police (Outer District) Sachin Sharma noting no visible injuries or foul play, leaning toward suicide. The absence of force marks reinforces initial assessments, though forensic probes probe deeper.

Mounting suicide probes strain resources

Both cases highlight a troubling pattern, with police emphasizing ongoing inquiries into mental health triggers and potential preventive gaps. Sharma detailed the flyover response, underscoring rapid deployment yet cautioning against premature conclusions. As Delhi grapples with these public tragedies, authorities urge vigilance while counseling services ramp up amid scrutiny over urban despair indicators.