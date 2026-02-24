Man dies after jumping in front of metro in Delhi's Uttam Nagar, second incident in 5 days

New Delhi:

A 45-year-old man died after he allegedly jumped onto the tracks at Uttam Nagar East Metro Station. The deceased has been identified as Maharaj Singh, son of Handu Ram, from Karoli district, Rajasthan. He worked as a whitewasher. His body was recovered from the tracks and shifted to DDU Hospital.

Maharaj Singh had been battling depression for several years and was undergoing treatment at RML Hospital. He had visited the hospital for treatment just a day before the incident. He had come to Delhi to attend the wedding of his elder brother’s daughter. He is survived by his wife, one daughter aged 18, and two sons aged 17 and 20.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the CrPC. Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident.

This is second such suicide at Uttam Nagar East Metro Station within five days.