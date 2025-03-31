Major drug bust in Delhi-NCR: Narcotics worth Rs 27.4 crore seized, 4 Nigerian students among 5 arrested A major drug bust in Delhi-NCR led to the seizure of ₹27.4 crore worth of drugs and the arrest of five individuals, including four Nigerian students involved in trafficking.

A major drug trafficking operation was busted in Delhi-NCR, with authorities seizing drugs worth a staggering Rs 27.4 crore. In a joint operation by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the Delhi Police Special Cell, five individuals were arrested, including four Nigerian students. The raids took place across several locations, including Chhatarpur, Tilak Nagar, and Greater Noida.

The operation led to the recovery of a significant quantity of illegal drugs, including 5.103 kilograms of Crystal Methamphetamine, 4.142 kilograms of Afghan Heroin, 5.776 kilograms of MDMA (Ecstasy Pills), and 26 grams of Cocaine. This haul is one of the biggest drug busts in recent months, highlighting the growing issue of narcotics trafficking in the region.

Nigerian students involved in drug smuggling

The arrested individuals, all of whom were Nigerian nationals, had entered India on student visas and were enrolled in universities in Delhi and Punjab. They were allegedly using their student status to facilitate drug trafficking activities. Authorities are now investigating how these drugs were brought into the country and which states the drugs were being supplied to.

Drug trafficking: A growing concern in Delhi

Drug trafficking has become a major issue in Delhi, with the national capital emerging as a key hub for both local and international drug syndicates. The increasing number of drug trafficking cases in Delhi is alarming, as both local and foreign cartels continue to exploit the city's strategic location for smuggling and distribution.

The NCB and Delhi Police Special Cell are continuing their investigation to uncover the full extent of the operation and prevent future drug-related crimes. Authorities have assured that they are committed to combating the growing menace of drugs in the city.

This bust serves as a stark reminder of the severity of drug trafficking in Delhi and the need for stricter enforcement of laws to curb the spread of illicit drugs in the capital.