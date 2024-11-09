Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: 24-year-old woman killed, several injured in cylinder blast in Krishan Vihar

A devastating LPG cylinder blast occurred in the Q-Block area near RD Public School, Krishan Vihar, Delhi. The explosion caused the collapse of half of a two-story house (G+1 floor).

The blast resulted in the death of a 24-year-old woman, identified as Rajni, who was killed instantly. Another woman sustained severe burn injuries and was rushed to the hospital.

Two fire tenders from Delhi Fire Service were immediately dispatched to the scene. Authorities are investigating the cause of the blast.

"A call of a cylinder blast was received from Q - Block, near RD Public School, Krishan Vihar. Two fire tenders were sent to the spot. There was blast in an LPG cylinder," Delhi Fire Service said in a statement.