Karawal Nagar, Delhi Election Results Live 2025: BJP's Kapil Mishra leads in early trends

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Karawal Nagar Results Live

Karawal Nagar Assembly Election 2025 Result Live: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Kapil Mishra has taken the lead, setting the stage for a closely watched electoral battle in Delhi. Initial vote counting indicated a strong performance by Kapil Mishra, who is ahead of his rivals as the counting process continues. The BJP leader, a prominent face in Delhi politics, appears to be consolidating support in the constituency.

Karawal Nagar is a densely populated area that predominantly comprises people originally from Bihar, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. It has over 3.07 lakh voters.

Karawal Nagar Assembly Constituency: Candidates and Key contest

Key candidates contesting from the constituency include Manoj Tyagi from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Kapil Mishra from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and PK Mishra from the Indian National Congress (INC). In the 2020 Assembly election, BJP 's Mohan Singh Bisht won the seat with 96,721 votes (50.6%).

Karawal Nagar Assembly Constituency 2020 and 2015 Winners

In the 2020 Delhi Assembly election results, the BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht won the seat with 96,721 votes, while AAP's Durgesh Pathak received 88,498 votes, and Congress's Arbind Singh garnered 2,242 votes.

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly election results, AAP's Kapil Mishra won the seat with 101,865 votes. BJP's Mohan Singh Bisht received 57,434 votes, and Congress's Shaitan Pal Dayma secured 5,362 votes.

Karawal Nagar Assembly Constituency Past Winners