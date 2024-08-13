Delhi LG rejects Kejriwal's request on Atishi, nominates Kailash Gahlot to hoist tricolour on Independence Day

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Independence Day 2024: Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has declined Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's request for Cabinet Minister Atishi to hoist the tricolor on Independence Day, and has instead nominated Kailash Gahlot for the responsibility. Following a suggestion from the Union Home Ministry, Delhi LG Saxena has nominated the Delhi Home Minister to hoist the flag on August 15.

"Lieutenant Governor is pleased to nominate Minister (Home), GNCTD, Kailash Gahlot to unfurl the National Flag at the State level Independence day celebrations at Chhatrasaal Stadium. Necessary arrangements may be made accordingly," LG's Secretary Ashish Kundra said in a written communication to Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar.

In a letter to Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena last week, Kejriwal said cabinet minister Atishi would hoist the national flag during the Delhi government's Independence Day programme in his place. The LG office, however, maintained that they did not receive any communication from the chief minister. Also, the Tihar Jail authorities informed Kejriwal that his letter to Saxena saying Atishi would hoist the tricolour on Independence Day was "an abuse of privileges" granted to him under the Delhi Prison Rules.

Atishi can't hoist national flag: AGD

In a reply to Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, on the issue of hoisting the flag on August 15, the Additional Chief Secretary of General Administration Dept has said that Education Minister Atishi can't be allowed to do so. In a letter, he said, "It is absolutely clear that the above communication (Minister Letter) does not qualify in the permissible communication which can be sent outside prison…Any communication, written or oral, in contravention of the rules quoted above, is not legally valid and therefore cannot be acted upon.”

The General Administration Department has also sought the convenience of the Delhi Chief Minister for his availability for the Independence Day Function. However, the office of Chief Minister has indicated his non-availability being in judicial custody. The issue has therefore, been brought to the kind notice of the higher authorities and the decision is awaited. General Administration along with all concerned Departments are making all arrangements for the Independence Day Function at Chhatrasal Stadium as per past practice.

Delhi CM is in jail

Every year in Delhi, the Chief Minister hoists the flag on August 15. However, due to his arrest in the alleged liquor scam, Kejriwal is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party had said that the CM had written a letter to the LG, requesting that Atishi be allowed to hoist the flag this time on August 15.

When Tihar Jail clarified that the CM cannot write such a letter to the LG, Gopal Rai was brought into the picture. Rai met Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail and wrote a letter to the secretary of his department, instructing that arrangements be made for Atishi to hoist the flag.

Later in the day, following a meeting with Kejriwal in Tihar jail, Gopal Rai -- who holds the general administration department portfolio -- directed officials to make arrangements for the flag hoisting by Atishi, in what could emerge as a new flashpoint between the lieutenant governor's office and the AAP dispensation.

(Input: Anamika Gaur)

Also Read: Atishi can't hoist national flag on Independence Day as requested by CM Kejriwal, says GAD

Also Read: Tihar jail authorities slam Arvind Kejriwal for writing letter to Delhi LG: 'Abuse of privileges'