Atishi can't hoist national flag on Independence Day as requested by CM Kejriwal, says GAD

In a reply to Delhi Minister Gopal Rai, on the issue of hoisting the flag on August 15, the Additional Chief Secretary of General Administration Dept has said that Education Minister Atishi can't be allowed to do so. In a letter, he said, "It is absolutely clear that the above communication (Minister Letter) does not qualify in the permissible communication which can be sent outside prison…Any communication, written or oral, in contravention of the rules quoted above, is not legally valid and therefore cannot be acted upon.”

The GAD noted this after Cabinet minister Gopal Rai wrote to ACS GAD stating that, “I had a meeting with Chief Minister today. He desires that Minister Atishi should hoist the flag on 15th August 2024, at the Chhatrasal Stadium event, in his place… All the necessary arrangements be made accordingly."

The General Administration Department has also sought the convenience of the Delhi Chief Minister for his availability for the Independence Day Function. However, the office of Chief Minister has indicated his non-availability being in judicial custody. The issue has therefore, been brought to the kind notice of the higher authorities and the decision is awaited. General Administration along with all concerned Departments are making all arrangements for the Independence Day Function at Chhatrasal Stadium as per past practice.

Cabinet minister Atishi would hoist national flag: Kejriwal

Delhi minister Gopal Rai on Monday directed the General Administration Department to make arrangements for the hoisting of national flag on Independence Day by his cabinet colleague Atishi, in what could emerge as a new flashpoint between the LG office and AAP dispensation. Rai issued the directions following a meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar Jail. In a letter to Lieutenant Governor (LG) V K Saxena last week, Kejriwal said cabinet minister Atishi would hoist the national flag during the Delhi government's Independence Day programme in his place. The LG office, however, maintained that they did not receive any communication from the chief minister. Also, the Tihar Jail authorities informed Kejriwal that his letter to Saxena saying Atishi would hoist the tricolour on Independence Day was "an abuse of privileges" granted to him under the Delhi Prison Rules.