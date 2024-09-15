Delhi: IP University student jumps to death from hostel building

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

In a tragic incident a 25-year-old student of IP University allegedly died by suicide after jumping from the seventh floor of his hostel. The student, identified as Gautam Kumar from Vaishali in Bihar, was a first-year MBA student at the university's main campus in Sector-16.

About the incident

According to a statement released by the Delhi Police, the incident occurred at around 6:20 pm, when a call was received by the Dwarka North Police Station, reporting that a student had taken his own life. Upon arrival at the scene, police confirmed that Gautam Kumar had jumped from the hostel building’s seventh floor. His body was immediately transferred to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Kills self over disciplinary action

Sources close to the situation revealed that Kumar was deeply upset after being expelled from the hostel for hosting a birthday party. The expulsion reportedly left him distressed, and he allegedly took the drastic step shortly after the disciplinary action.

Slogans raised against university administration

Significantly, while, the university administration has yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident. However, some of Kumar’s classmates voiced their anger and frustration by raising slogans against the university’s management, criticizing their handling of the situation. Moreover, frther details into the incident is being ascertained.

