Delhi coaching centre deaths: HC grants interim bail to four basement co-owners

The Delhi High Court on Friday granted interim bail to four co-owners of the basement of Rau's IAS Study Circle in Old Rajinder Nagar where three civil services aspirants drowned in July. Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma, while pronouncing the verdict on the bail pleas of the four accused, said the relief is subject to the co-owners depositing Rs 5 crore with the Red Cross.

The judge termed the conduct of the co-owners as "unpardonable" and an "act of greed". In the order, the court has also requested the Lieutenant Governor to constitute a committee under a retired high court judge to ensure no coaching centre is permitted to run without permission.

Justice Sharma added that the authorities should also carve out a place for coaching centres in the capital.