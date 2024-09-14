Saturday, September 14, 2024
     
Man killed in daylight shooting in Delhi's Geeta Colony: Sources

According to the police sources, the incident occurred in the Rani Garden area of the Geeta colony, causing panic among local residents.

Reported By : Kumar Sonu Edited By : Vaidehi Jahagirdar
New Delhi
Updated on: September 14, 2024 19:32 IST
Delhi News
Image Source : FILE IMAGE Representational Image

A violent shooting incident occurred in broad daylight on Saturday in the Rani Garden area of Delhi's Geeta Colony. The victim, a man, who was shot multiple times had reportedly succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, the police sources, speaking of the incident said, the shooting took place in a busy area, causing panic among residents. They further added that, the police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to determine the motive behind the attack and identify the assailants.

(This is a developing story. More details will be added)

