Delhi: Man abducts, rapes 3-year-old girl in Rohini, arrested

In a heart-wrenching incident, a man allegedly raped a three-year-old girl while she was sleeping with her mother in Delhi's Rohini, officials said on Wednesday. The police said that a call regarding the incident was received at the Begumpur police station.

In her complaint, the victim's mother said that her child was sleeping on the cot. After some time, she noticed that her daughter was missing, according to a senior police official. Later, she found her daughter in the bushes. A young man was also present there who ran after seeing her.

The police official said, "She searched for her daughter and found her in the bushes in the vicinity. A youth was also present there, who ran away after seeing the victim's mother. On the statement of the victim’s mother, an FIR under sections 65(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and 6 of the POCSO Act was registered at the Begumpur police station." The police, later, arrested the accused and launched further investigation into the matter.

(With PTI Inputs)

