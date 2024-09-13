Friday, September 13, 2024
     
Delhi: One dead, two injured after dargah wall collapses in Nabi Karim area

Delhi building collapse: At least two of the three people trapped underneath the debris have been rescued safely by the fire department.

Reported By : Kumar Sonu Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
New Delhi
Updated on: September 13, 2024 10:12 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Delhi: Portion of building collapses in Nabi Karim area.

Delhi building collapse: Amidst rains in several parts of the national capital, a wall of a dargah collapsed in central Delhi's Nabi Karim area today (September 13) leaving one person dead and two others injured, officials said.

At least two of the three people trapped underneath the debris have been rescued. The incident took place near Billa Dargah, a locality in Delhi. According to the information of the Fire Department, three fire tenders were rushed to the spot. 

A call regarding the incident was received at 7:00 am, an official of the Delhi Fire Service (DFS) added. The official said that two persons were rescued but a few people were fear trapped under the debris of the wall. The fire officials, local police and other rescue teams were on the spot.

Following the rescue operation, a man trapped under the debris was taken out. He was taken to the hospital, where he was declared dead, he added. A police officer said that the incident took place at around 6.45 am.

The deceased has been identified as Rehmat, 35, a resident of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh, the officer said. Rehmat, who used to drive an e-rickshaw, used to live in a temporary structure set up under the wall, he added.

Two other persons have suffered injuries and are under treatment. The fire officials, local police and other rescue teams were on the spot. The debris is being removed from the spot, the officer said.

