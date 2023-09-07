WATCH VIDEO: Here's inside view of International Media Centre for G20 Summit 2023 in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) 27-feet-tall Nataraja statue made of Ashtadhatu is installed at Bharat Mandapam where G20 summit will be held

G20 Summit 2023 : The International Media Centre in Delhi, designed for the G20 Summit 2023, will have nine work zones, named after rivers, as per the information of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Here is an inside video of the International Media Centre as it takes final shape for the G20 Summit from September 9 to 11.

There will be several media briefing rooms, studios, international broadcasting centres, media booths and live reporting positions for journalists and reporters at International Media Centre.

Supreme Court illuminates in Tricolour:

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Wednesday (September 6) was illuminated with Tricolour, as India geared up to host the G20 Summit in the national capital. The G20 Leaders Summit will be held in New Delhi on September 9-10 in which many world leaders and delegates will participate.

Ahead of the summit, preparations are being carried out at multiple levels for the mega event.

A Preparedness Initiative has been taken by DIAL (Delhi International Airport Limited) at Delhi Airport ahead of the G20 Summit. Special immigration counters have also been set up at the Delhi airport for G20 guests.

As the national capital is all decked up to welcome the delegates, several beautiful decorations have been presented at the Delhi Gate area.

The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all the G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi Summit, stating Leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

