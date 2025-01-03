Indian Railways: 24 trains running late amid dense fog in North India | Check full list

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Dense fog continues to affect rail services in North India.

North India is witnessing a significant drop in temperatures, marking the onset of winter and bringing with it a dense layer of fog that has severely impacted train services. On Friday, visibility was significantly reduced in several regions which caused delays for at least 24 trains departing from Delhi owing to the weather-related conditions.

Among the affected trains, the Ayodhya Express is delayed by 4 hours, while the Gorakh Express is running 2 hours and 50 minutes late. The Bihar Kranti Express is delayed by 3 hours and 20 minutes, and the Shram Shakti Express by 3 hours and 10 minutes.

Check full list of affected trains:

Image Source : INDIAN RAILWAYSList of delayed trains from Delhi

Train, flight services affected

With winter weather causing significant disruptions in northern India, both train and flight services are experiencing delays and operational challenges. Dense fog and low visibility, common during this season, have severely impacted travel schedules. Several airlines have issued travel advisories for passengers, urging them to check flight statuses before heading to the airport. Airlines are also providing updates through SMS and email notifications to ensure passengers remain informed about any changes.

'Orange Alert' for Delhi-NCR

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an "Orange Alert" for fog in Delhi-NCR, warning of extremely low visibility. Several areas have reported zero visibility which has made travel challenging. The cold wave gripping the region has further exacerbated difficulties for residents, adding to the disruptions caused by the harsh winter weather.

According to data from weather stations, visibility at Palam dropped to a mere 100 meters during dense fog conditions, accompanied by westerly winds at a speed of 6 kmph recorded at 6:30 am (IST). At Safdarjung, visibility levels were slightly better but still limited, with a minimum of 300 meters recorded under moderate fog conditions and calm winds around 5:30 am (IST).

(Inputs from Anamika Gaur)

ALSO READ: Weather update: Delhi-NCR wrapped in blanket of fog, commuters face major disruptions due to low visibility