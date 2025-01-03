Weather update: Delhi-NCR wrapped in blanket of fog, commuters face major disruptions due to low visibility

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi-NCR continues to reel under severe cold.

Delhi-NCR weather: Delhi-NCR woke up to a thick blanket of fog on Thursday which severely impacted visibility and created challenges for commuters on the roads. The dense fog reduced visibility to just a few meters in several areas which caused delays and disruptions in daily travel routines. Many commuters reported difficulties in navigating through the foggy conditions, with vehicular movement slowing down to avoid accidents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) attributed the foggy weather to a combination of low temperatures, high humidity, and calm winds prevalent in the region. According to the IMD, these conditions are likely to persist for the next few days which will further impact travel and outdoor activities.

The reduced visibility not only slowed down road traffic but also posed risks for early-morning commuters. Authorities have urged drivers to exercise caution, use fog lights, and maintain safe distances to avoid mishaps. Several transport services, including buses and private vehicles, have also been affected, leading to delays in reaching destinations. With the temperature dipping sharply in NCR, residents were seen gathering around bonfires to ward off the biting cold.

Minimum visibility levels recorded in Delhi

According to data from weather stations, visibility at Palam dropped to a mere 100 meters during dense fog conditions, accompanied by westerly winds at a speed of 6 kmph recorded at 6:30 am (IST). At Safdarjung, visibility levels were slightly better but still limited, with a minimum of 300 meters recorded under moderate fog conditions and calm winds around 5:30 am (IST).

According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in Delhi settled at 16.2 degrees on Thursday, three notches below normal, and the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.6 degrees. A "cold day" is when the minimum temperature is under 10 degrees Celsius and the highest or lowest temperature is at least 4.5 degrees lower than what is considered normal for a specific period.

Warm January likely in most parts of India

The IMD also stated that minimum temperatures are expected to be higher than normal in most parts of India in January, except in some areas of eastern, northwest, and west-central regions. Maximum temperatures are also likely to be above normal for most parts of the country, except in parts of northwest, central and eastern India, and central parts of the southern peninsula, it stated. The IMD also said rainfall in north India from January to March is likely to be below normal, with less than 86 per cent of the long-period average (LPA).

ALSO READ: Weather updates: 'January 2025 likely to be warm in most parts of India', says IMD