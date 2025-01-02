Thursday, January 02, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Weather updates: 'January 2025 likely to be warm in most parts of India', says IMD

Weather updates: 'January 2025 likely to be warm in most parts of India', says IMD

Weather updates: The IMD also forecast an active western disturbance starting today, which is expected to raise temperatures in eastern, central, and northern India over the next 3-5 days.

Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu New Delhi Published : Jan 02, 2025 11:52 IST, Updated : Jan 02, 2025 11:54 IST
Weather updates, January 2025 likely to be warm in most parts of India, imd predicts warmer January
Image Source : PTI (FILE) People during a cold winter morning at Taj Mahal in Agra.

Weather updates: The minimum temperatures are expected to be higher than normal in most parts of India in the month of January, except in some areas of eastern, northwest, and west-central regions, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

  
Maximum temperatures are also likely to be above normal for most parts of the country, except in parts of northwest, central and eastern India, and central parts of the southern peninsula, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, director general of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Western and northern parts of central India are expected to experience more cold wave days than usual during January, he said.

Rainfall prediction between Jan-Mar 

The IMD said rainfall in north India during January to March is likely to be below normal, with less than 86 per cent of the long-period average (LPA). The average rainfall for north India during this period, based on 1971-2020 data, is about 184.3 mm.
  

Related Stories
Weather update for December 27: Rain in Delhi, Orange alert in Himachal, dense fog in Rajasthan

Weather update for December 27: Rain in Delhi, Orange alert in Himachal, dense fog in Rajasthan

Delhi weather update: Light rain, fog blanket national capital; IMD predicts more showers

Delhi weather update: Light rain, fog blanket national capital; IMD predicts more showers

Delhi rains: Flight operations remain unaffected at IGI Airport, low visibility still in place

Delhi rains: Flight operations remain unaffected at IGI Airport, low visibility still in place

Weather update: Mercury dips in Delhi-NCR, other states due to intermittent rains | Check details

Weather update: Mercury dips in Delhi-NCR, other states due to intermittent rains | Check details

Himachal Pradesh: Mini-truck driver escapes death on snow-covered road in Solang Valley | VIDEO

Himachal Pradesh: Mini-truck driver escapes death on snow-covered road in Solang Valley | VIDEO

2024 warmest year in India since 1901, says India Meteorological Department

2024 warmest year in India since 1901, says India Meteorological Department

Northern and northwestern states like Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh grow rabi crops, including wheat, peas, gram and barley, in winter (October to December) and harvest them in summer (April to June).
 
Rainfall during winter, caused by western disturbances, plays a crucial role in their growth.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement