Delhi weather, air quality today: Warm start at 27 degree Celsius, check forecast for August 13

IMD weather update: Delhi is experiencing a warm start today, August 13, 2024, with the temperature currently at 33.75 degree Celsius. The day’s temperatures are forecasted to range between a low of 27.05 degree Celsius and a high of 35.69 degree Celsius. Relative humidity is at 54%, and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 5:49 AM and will set at 7:02 PM.
Tomorrow's forecast
For Wednesday, August 14, 2024, Delhi is expected to see temperatures ranging from a minimum of 29.65 °C to a maximum of 37.3°C. Humidity levels will drop slightly to 45%, contributing to a potentially hotter day.
Air quality advisory
The AQI in Delhi today is 126, indicating poor air quality. Those with respiratory conditions, including asthma, as well as children, should limit extended outdoor activities. Monitoring the AQI can help residents make informed decisions about their day.
7-day weather outlook
- August 14, 2024: 36.13°C, Light rain
- August 15, 2024: 35.36°C, Light rain
- August 16, 2024: 34.35°C, Moderate rain
- August 17, 2024: 33.21°C, Moderate rain
- August 18, 2024: 34.63°C, Moderate rain
- August 19, 2024: 32.03°C, Light rain
- August 20, 2024: 29.51°C, Moderate rain
Weather in other cities today
- Mumbai: 28.34°C, Light rain
- Kolkata: 31.84°C, Moderate rain
- Chennai: 31.97°C, Light rain
- Bengaluru: 28.1°C, Moderate rain
- Hyderabad: 29.31°C, Light rain
- Ahmedabad: 30.81°C, Light rain
- Delhi: 32.41°C, Moderate rain
Also read | Manish Sisodia holds meeting with AAP MLAs in Delhi, Sunita Kejriwal also attends | See pics