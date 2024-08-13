Tuesday, August 13, 2024
     
Delhi weather, air quality today: Warm start at 27 degree Celsius, check forecast for August 13

Delhi starts the day with a warm temperature of 27.05°C, expected to rise to a high of 35.69°C. The Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 126, indicating poor air quality. Residents are advised to plan their day considering the heat and air quality.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: August 13, 2024 8:30 IST
Delhi weather update
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Delhi weather update: Visitors use umbrellas to shield themselves during rains at India Gate, in New Delhi.

IMD weather update: Delhi is experiencing a warm start today, August 13, 2024, with the temperature currently at 33.75 degree Celsius. The day’s temperatures are forecasted to range between a low of 27.05 degree Celsius and a high of 35.69 degree Celsius. Relative humidity is at 54%, and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 5:49 AM and will set at 7:02 PM. 

Tomorrow's forecast 

For Wednesday, August 14, 2024, Delhi is expected to see temperatures ranging from a minimum of 29.65 °C to a maximum of 37.3°C. Humidity levels will drop slightly to 45%, contributing to a potentially hotter day.

Air quality advisory

The AQI in Delhi today is 126, indicating poor air quality. Those with respiratory conditions, including asthma, as well as children, should limit extended outdoor activities. Monitoring the AQI can help residents make informed decisions about their day.

7-day weather outlook

  • August 14, 2024: 36.13°C, Light rain  
  • August 15, 2024: 35.36°C, Light rain  
  • August 16, 2024: 34.35°C, Moderate rain  
  • August 17, 2024: 33.21°C, Moderate rain  
  • August 18, 2024: 34.63°C, Moderate rain  
  • August 19, 2024: 32.03°C, Light rain  
  • August 20, 2024: 29.51°C, Moderate rain  

Weather in other cities today

  • Mumbai: 28.34°C, Light rain  
  • Kolkata: 31.84°C, Moderate rain  
  • Chennai: 31.97°C, Light rain  
  • Bengaluru: 28.1°C, Moderate rain  
  • Hyderabad: 29.31°C, Light rain  
  • Ahmedabad: 30.81°C, Light rain  
  • Delhi: 32.41°C, Moderate rain

