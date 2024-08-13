Delhi weather, air quality today: Warm start at 27 degree Celsius, check forecast for August 13

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO Delhi weather update: Visitors use umbrellas to shield themselves during rains at India Gate, in New Delhi.

IMD weather update: Delhi is experiencing a warm start today, August 13, 2024, with the temperature currently at 33.75 degree Celsius. The day’s temperatures are forecasted to range between a low of 27.05 degree Celsius and a high of 35.69 degree Celsius. Relative humidity is at 54%, and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 5:49 AM and will set at 7:02 PM.

Tomorrow's forecast

For Wednesday, August 14, 2024, Delhi is expected to see temperatures ranging from a minimum of 29.65 °C to a maximum of 37.3°C. Humidity levels will drop slightly to 45%, contributing to a potentially hotter day.

Air quality advisory

The AQI in Delhi today is 126, indicating poor air quality. Those with respiratory conditions, including asthma, as well as children, should limit extended outdoor activities. Monitoring the AQI can help residents make informed decisions about their day.

7-day weather outlook

August 14, 2024: 36.13°C, Light rain

August 15, 2024: 35.36°C, Light rain

August 16, 2024: 34.35°C, Moderate rain

August 17, 2024: 33.21°C, Moderate rain

August 18, 2024: 34.63°C, Moderate rain

August 19, 2024: 32.03°C, Light rain

August 20, 2024: 29.51°C, Moderate rain

Weather in other cities today

Mumbai: 28.34°C, Light rain

Kolkata: 31.84°C, Moderate rain

Chennai: 31.97°C, Light rain

Bengaluru: 28.1°C, Moderate rain

Hyderabad: 29.31°C, Light rain

Ahmedabad: 30.81°C, Light rain

Delhi: 32.41°C, Moderate rain

