Manish Sisodia holds meeting with AAP MLAs in Delhi, Sunita Kejriwal also attends | See pics

Follow us on Image Source : X/@AAMAADMIPARTY AAP leader Manish Sisodia (C), Delhi minister Gopal Rai (R) and Sunita Kejriwal (L).

Delhi's former Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, Manish Sisodia convened a meeting with party MLAs in the national capital on Monday. As per the information, the meeting was aimed at discussing the party's approach and preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections. Apart from party MLAs, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal was also present in the meeting. Pictures of the meeting have surfaced wherein Sunita Kejriwal was seen sitting next to Sisodia in the meeting.

Earlier on Sunday (August 11), Sisodia held a meeting with all the volunteers of his constituency, lauding their efforts for serving the people of Patparganj wholeheartedly in his absence and resolving their important issues."All our volunteers did not lose courage in adverse circumstances. Now we will soon come out of this crisis. Together with the people of Delhi, we will once again form a government with a huge majority under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal and will forfeit the deposit of the BJP," he said in the meeting, as per news agency ANI. This was Manish Sisodia's first meeting with the volunteers of his assembly in the last 17 months. Earlier, he had a meeting on February 25, last year, before he went to jail.

Manish Sisodia out on bail

Last week on August 9, Sisodia walked out of Tihar Jail after 17 months behind bars and said he got bail due to the power of the Constitution and democracy. He said this same power will ensure the release of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The Supreme Court gave the former Deputy Chief Minister bail in corruption and money laundering cases linked to the Delhi excise policy case and said his long incarceration without trial had deprived him of the right to speedy justice.

Delhi excise policy case

The matter relates to alleged corruption and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22. It is alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured certain dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge repeatedly refuted by the AAP. The policy was subsequently scrapped and Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a Central Bureau of Investigation probe, following which the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

ALSO READ: 'My release is a slap on the face of autocracy': Manish Sisodia's first reaction as he walks out of Tihar jail