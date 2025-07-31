Heavy rain lashes parts of Delhi-NCR, waterlogging in several places, IMD predicts thunderstorm today Traffic movement was affected on multiple locations, including ITO, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Nehru Place, Kailash Colony Road, Dhaula Kuan, Naraina, Patel Nagar, Vijay Chowk, Jangpura, RK Puram, Lajpat Nagar, Talkatora Road, Azad Market underpass, and Zakhira underpass.

New Delhi:

Heavy rains lashed several parts of Delhi-NCR on Thursday, causing waterlogging in several areas. Office-goers faced tough time reaching office early in the morning amid heavy rains. Massive traffic jams were also witnessed on Yamuna Expressway due to heavy rains.

Traffic movement affected on multiple locations

Traffic movement was affected on multiple locations, including ITO, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Nehru Place, Kailash Colony Road, Dhaula Kuan, Naraina, Patel Nagar, Vijay Chowk, Jangpura, RK Puram, Lajpat Nagar, Talkatora Road, Azad Market underpass, and Zakhira underpass.

Visuals shared on social media showed serpentine queues of vehicles at gridlocked intersections. In many areas, the water level rose to the knees, partially submerging cars and two-wheelers alike.

Moreover, various videos of flooding from the Zakhira underpass to Connaught Place and from Safdarjung Hospital to LNJP Hospital, surfaced on social media.

IMD predicts a thunderstorm for Delhi today

In the meantime, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm on July 31.

It should be noted that the national capital has been experiencing uneven rainfall over the past few days, leading to waterlogging in several areas and causing inconvenience to commuters.

Rekha Gupta inspects the waterlogging situation

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inspected the waterlogging situation at Delhi's ITO area and emphasised that clear instructions have been given to officials to ensure proper arrangements.

"Today, a surprise inspection of the waterlogging situation was conducted in ITO. Interacted with local people to gather information about the actual situation. Clear instructions have been given to officials to ensure proper arrangements for prompt water drainage during heavy rainfall," CM Gupta posted on X.

"The Delhi government is identifying all those areas in the capital where waterlogging occurs repeatedly during the rains. Work is being expedited on a plan for modern drainage systems, real-time monitoring, and rapid response units to provide permanent solutions at these locations. Our goal is-a Delhi where the monsoon becomes a relief, not a trouble," she said.

