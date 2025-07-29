Mother-son killed, 2 others injured as wall collapses due to heavy rains in Delhi's Civil Lines A call regarding the wall collapse at the under-construction building was received at 9.53 am. The deceased were identified as Meera and his son Ganpath, 17, the Delhi Fire Services official said.

New Delhi:

A 40-year-old woman and her son died while two others were injured as the wall of a building collapsed near the Lieutenant Governor's house in Civil Lines due to rain on Tuesday.

“Mother-son duo killed, 2 others injured in wall collapse due to rain in Delhi's Civil Lines area,” Delhi Fire Services said in a statement.

The officer said Meera's other son, Dashrath, 19, and a man named Nanhe, 35, were injured in the accident.