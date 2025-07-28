Delhi weather report: IMD predicts cloudy sky with moderate rain in national capital on Tuesday The weather department has forecast thunderstorms with rain on Tuesday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures predicted to hover around 30 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

New Delhi:

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a cloudy sky accompanied by moderate rainfall in Delhi on Tuesday. According to the weather office, thunderstorms with rain are also likely during the day, bringing some much-needed respite from the humidity. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 30 degrees Celsius, while the minimum could hover near 24 degrees Celsius.

In an X post, Mahesh Palawat, vice-president of private weather forecasting agency Skymet, wrote, "Delhi, get ready to be drenched in monsoon showers on July 28 and 29. The LPA (low pressure area) will move south of Delhi over the northeast."

Monday sees hotter than usual day

On Monday, the national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, 2.6 notches above the season's average, the IMD said. Light showers were also reported in parts of the city, while the minimum temperature settled at 28.4 degrees Celsius, 1.1 degrees above normal, it added.

Air quality remains in satisfactory level

The air quality was in the 'satisfactory' category with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 86 at 4 pm, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'.

Spike in Hepatitis cases in Delhi-NCR

Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR is witnessing a worrying rise in the number of hepatitis A and E cases with the onset of monsoon, news agency PTI reported citing experts. On the occasion of World Hepatitis Day (July 28), doctors warned that the waterborne nature of these viruses makes the season particularly dangerous for vulnerable populations, especially children, pregnant women and those with pre-existing liver conditions. Hospitals across the National Capital Region (NCR) are reporting an increase in the number of admissions related to acute viral hepatitis.

