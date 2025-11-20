Headmistress among four of Delhi school suspended over class 10 student's suicide The class 10 student died by suicide after jumping from the platform of Rajendra Place Metro Station at 2.34 pm on Tuesday. He was later taken to the BLK Super Speciality Hospital, but he was declared dead by the officials.

New Delhi:

The St Columba's School in Delhi on Thursday suspended four staff members in connection with the alleged suicide of a class 10 student, who had accused his teachers of 'torture' and 'mental harassment'. As per the suspension order, the headmistress, two teachers and the coordinator for Classes 9 and 10 have been temporary suspended while the case is being investigated.

The class 10 student died by suicide after jumping from the platform of Rajendra Place Metro Station at 2.34 pm on Tuesday. He was later taken to the BLK Super Speciality Hospital, but he was declared dead by the officials. In his suicide note, the student blamed some of his teachers, alleging he was regularly tortured and mentally harassed by them.

The Delhi Police is now investigating the matter.

However, the boy's father, Pradeep Patil, said that the suspension of the teachers is 'only temporary' and demanded that those named in the first information report (FIR), registered at the Rajendra Nagar police station, should be arrested. "We need to send a message that no teacher should treat our children like that," he said.

Earlier, Patil, who hails from Maharashtra, had alleged that his son had complained that he was regularly punished by his teachers even for small things. Speaking exclusively to India TV, Patil said he even complained about the teachers to the school, but the administration failed to take action against them.