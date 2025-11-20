Told him 'we don't care': Father of Delhi teen who died by suicide blames school | EXCLUSIVE Pradeep Patil, father of the 16-year-old student of St Columba's School in Delhi who died by suicide, said he had told his son that he would get his school changed after his 10th as the administration kept ignoring their complaints.

New Delhi:

Pradeep Patil, father of the 16-year-old student of St Columba's School in Delhi who died by suicide, has alleged that his son was repeatedly 'tortured' and 'mentally harassed' by some teachers, but the administration ignored kept ignoring their complaints. Speaking exclusively to India TV, Patil said one of the teachers even told his son that he can 'cry as much as' he wants, but the school 'doesn't care'.

The class 10 boy had jumped from the platform of Rajendra Place Metro Station at 2.34 pm on Tuesday. He was taken to BLK Super Speciality Hospital, where he was declared dead.

"For the past eight years, my son has been studying in this school. On November 18, he died by suicide after jumping from the Rajendra Place metro station. He had told me that he was getting punished for small things. The school had even complained to me about him," said Patil, who hails from Maharashtra.

Patil said he had told his son that he would get his school changed after his 10th as the administration kept ignoring their complaints. His son had also agreed to this but three days ago a teacher told him that he will rusticated from the school, Patil alleged.

"He didn't tell us anything," Patil told India TV, adding that his son friends told him everything what happened at the school.

In his suicide note, Patil said his son has apologised to him for taking the extreme step. He said he has also named those teachers who used to torture him at the school. "He has also asked us to donate his organs. He has also apologised in his suicide note. An FIR has been registered now. Strict action should be taken against the teachers responsible for this," Patil added.

There has been no immediate action from the school on the father's allegations. Meanwhile, a huge protest was held outside the school on Thursday, demanding strict action against the accused teachers. The police are currently investigating the case and examining the boy's suicide note.