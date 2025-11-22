Guru Tegh Bahadur 350th martyrdom anniversary: Delhi govt declares November 25 as public holiday Guru Tegh Bahadur 350th martyrdom anniversary: The Delhi government has announced November 25 a public holiday. Earlier, the Chandigarh Administration also made a similar announcement.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government on Saturday declared November 25 a public holiday to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The announcement was made by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on micro-blogging website X (formerly Twitter), who said Guru Tegh Bahadur's courage has inspired people a lot.

"The Delhi Government has decided to declare 25 November 2025 as a Public Holiday to commemorate the sacred occasion of the 350th Shaheedi Diwas of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Sahib Ji," Gupta said. "May Guru Sahib’s timeless message of courage, compassion, and freedom of faith continue to guide and inspire us in our collective journey ahead."

Earlier in the day, the Chandigarh Administration also announced that it will observe November 25 as a public holiday instead of a 'restricted holiday'.

"25th November, 2025 (Tuesday) will now be observed as a public holiday in all the Government Offices/ Boards/ Corporations/ Institutions, including Industrial Establishments under the Chandigarh Administration, on account of Martyrdom Day of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji," the union territory's (UT) order read.