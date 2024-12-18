Good news for Delhi-NCR commuters: New flyover opening next week, traffic jams will be reduced

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Punjabi Bagh flyover to open next week.

Here comes a piece of good news for the commuters in Delhi-Noida as a new flyover is all set to open next week. With the opening of the Punjabi Bagh flyover, traffic jams will be reduced in several areas including West Delhi, Southwest Delhi, Central Delhi, and Gurgaon. This new flyover is a key component of the Integrated Corridor Development project in Punjabi Bagh.

This particular stretch right now, which is part of the Ring Road, experiences heavy traffic due to ongoing construction work.

Punjabi Bagh flyover: 89% of work completed

Officials who are closely following the development said that about 98 per cent of the work has been finished and the flyover is nearly ready to be open for traffic. However, the only hindrance is that a tree is in the middle of the road and the team sent several applications to remove the tree and the department is now planning to open two of the three lanes on one side.

The officials said that the other side of the flyover will be fully opened soon and the 1.3-km-long flyover links the ESI Metro station with Club Road.

It should be noted that a section of this corridor, a half flyover at Moti Nagar, was inaugurated in March by Arvind Kejriwal and the remaining work, including a footpath and a pedestrian underpass, has already missed two deadlines.

Flyover to open for traffic after Dec 20

Once opened for public, the Punjabi Bagh flyover will connect north Delhi to south Delhi, Gurugram, and other parts of the NCR and it is likely that the flyover will be opened for traffic after December 20.

Officials added that once the Punjabi Bagh flyover opens, the 18-km stretch on Ring Road from Dhaula Kuan to Azadpur will become nearly signal-free. This corridor includes several flyovers such as Naraina, Mayapuri, Raja Garden, Punjabi Bagh, Moti Nagar, Chaudhary Brahm Singh, and Shalimar Bagh.

Traffic jams will be reduced

This flyover, spanning approximately 1.3 km and featuring six lanes between ESI Metro Station and Punjabi Bagh Club Road, is part of a larger corridor redevelopment plan. And this flyover is expected to ease traffic congestion in Punjabi Bagh and will also improve connectivity between north and south Delhi, as well as Gurgaon and other parts of the NCR.