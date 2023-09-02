Delhi: Gangster wanted in MCOCA case from Salman Tyagi gang held after over 4 years

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Accused Mustafa Tyagi (

Delhi Police’s Special Cell has arrested a member of Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri gang, who was absconding for more than four years in the MCOC Act registered against him and his associates, said an official on Saturday.

The gangster identified as Mustafa Tyagi has been accused in the May 2022 murder case of businessman Ajay Chaudhary. The case against Tyagi and his syndicate was registered at the Hari Nagar police station in 2019.

Accused was frequently changing his hideouts

The Special Commissioner of Police (special cell) HGS Dhaliwal said that there was information about the movements of absconding criminal Mustafa Tyagi in the West Delhi area. Following this teams were deployed to track him as the accused was frequently changing his hideouts in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh to evade arrest. However, the police nabbed him on Wednesday morning from Rajdhani Park in Nangloi and recovered one semi-automatic pistol of 32 bores with three live cartridges was recovered from his possession.

Tyagi is affiliated with the famous Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri gang

The Special CP further that Tyagi is affiliated with the famous Salman Tyagi-Saddam Gauri gang and has been implicated in five criminal cases in Delhi, including charges of murder, attempted murder, abduction, extortion, robbery, and violations of the Arms Act, among others.

A case under appropriate sections of law has been registered at the Special Cell police station. Notably, Mustafa Tyagi is the uncle of Salman Tyagi, the head of the gang. Members of Salman Tyagi are closely associated with the Neeraj Bawana gang.

