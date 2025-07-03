Delhi govt seeks pause on fuel ban for older vehicles, Sirsa writes to air quality panel Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday said that there was discontent among people due to this move and the government stood with them. Sirsa said that it is not being implemented right now.

New Delhi:

The Delhi government on Thursday wrote to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), saying the fuel ban on overage vehicles is not feasible due to technological challenges and complex systems. The Delhi government has requested the CAQM to reconsider this decision and withdraw it in the public interest so that citizens can get relief.

Fuel ban not being implemented now

In this regard, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Thursday said that there was discontent among people due to this move and the government stood with them. Manjinder Singh Sirsa said that it is not being implemented right now.

Delhi govt slams AAP for fixing strong norms for overage vehicles

Moreover, the Delhi government has suggested that the ban should be implemented across the National Capital Region (NCR), he added and slammed the previous AAP regime for fixing "strong norms" for overage vehicles.

According to Delhi Traffic Police, no order has been passed to hold the traffic police in the matter of ban on old vehicles. This order is from CAQM, after which the traffic police is keeping an eye on such vehicles.

Now Manjinder Singh Sirsa has written a letter to the commission. If any order comes to the traffic police, then the police will give some updates further.

Delhi govt bans fuel for overage vehicles

It should be noted that the Delhi government from July 1, banned fuel for end-of-life vehicles -- 10 years or older for diesel vehicles and 15 years or older for petrol vehicles -- that are deregistered and not allow to ply on the roads as per the court's orders.

The transport department and traffic police are impounding end-of-life vehicles (ELVs) reaching at the petrol pumps for refuelling after implementation of the ban.

