Fire in Shahdara: Two dead, two children rescued from blaze in Delhi's residential building

A fire broke out in a house in Delhi’s Shahdara area early in the morning. According to the fire department, a call was received at 5:24 AM reporting the incident. Six fire engines were dispatched to the scene to control the blaze, which had engulfed the third and fourth floors of the building.

Firefighters recovered the burned bodies of two individuals from the house. In addition, two children were rescued and immediately transported to the hospital for treatment. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Incident overview

On October 18, 2024, at 5:50 a.m., the Farsh Bazar police station received an emergency call about a house fire at 197 Street No. 11, Bholanath, Delhi and police and fire brigade personnel immediately responded to the spot.

Injuries and damages

Upon arrival, firefighters found flames in the third-floor apartment owned by Manish Gupta. Four members of the family sustained injuries and were rushed to GTB Hospital for treatment. The injured include:

Kailash Gupta, 72 years Bhagwati Gupta, 70 (wife of Kailash Gupta) . Manish Gupta, 45 years Parth Gupta, 19 (son of Manish Gupta) .

Fire prevention and restoration

The fire brigade was able to extinguish the flames. Unfortunately, the bodies of two family members, Shilpi Gupta (42) and Pranav Gupta (16), were found inside the apartment. Preliminary investigations suggested they may have died from strangulation.

Investigation and legal action

Five fire brigades responded to the incident and a team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has been called in for further investigation. The Guptas run an electrical appliance shop at Bhagirath Palace. Legal action will be taken following an investigation into this tragedy.

