Friday, October 18, 2024
     
Delhi air quality deteriorates: Smog blankets city, orange alert issued | AQI drops to 'very poor' category

Delhi is shrouded in smog as pollution levels rise, with AQI ranging between 250 and 339 in various areas. An orange alert has been issued amid deteriorating air quality, severely impacting public health.

Edited By: Nitin Kumar @Niitz1 New Delhi Updated on: October 18, 2024 9:16 IST
Delhi air quality AQI
Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO An MCD truck sprinkles water on a road to curb pollution, near Anand Vihar metro station in New Delhi.

Even though the city got relief from the heat wave in early October, pollution levels in Delhi have soared. Over the past few days, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has fluctuated from 250 to 300, placing many areas in the “very poor” category. An orange warning has been issued across much of the city due to deteriorating air quality.

At India Gate, AQI has dropped to 270, while in areas like Anand Vihar, it has plummeted to 339. This rising pollution is having a severe impact on public health, with many areas blanketed in smog.

