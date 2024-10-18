Delhi air quality deteriorates: Smog blankets city, orange alert issued | AQI drops to 'very poor' category

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE PHOTO An MCD truck sprinkles water on a road to curb pollution, near Anand Vihar metro station in New Delhi.

Even though the city got relief from the heat wave in early October, pollution levels in Delhi have soared. Over the past few days, the Air Quality Index (AQI) has fluctuated from 250 to 300, placing many areas in the “very poor” category. An orange warning has been issued across much of the city due to deteriorating air quality.

At India Gate, AQI has dropped to 270, while in areas like Anand Vihar, it has plummeted to 339. This rising pollution is having a severe impact on public health, with many areas blanketed in smog.