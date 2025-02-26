Fire breaks out during 'Chhaava' screening at Delhi's Select CityWalk Mall, sparks panic | Video Select City Walk Mall fire: An officer of Delhi Fire Services said they received a call about the fire at 5.42 pm and fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Select City Walk Mall fire: A fire broke out at a cinema hall in Select CityWalk Mall in Delhi on Wednesday evening during a movie screening, an official said. Panic spread among cinemagoers as a section of the movie screen at PVR Cinemas caught fire during the 4:15 pm show of the film Chhaava, a witness told news agency PTI.

Another person said as fire alarms started ringing in the hall, everybody rushed to the exit doors. The cinema hall was evacuated, he said.

No one was injured

A Delhi Fire Services officer said that they received a call about the fire at 5:42 pm, and six fire tenders were dispatched to the scene. However, it was a minor fire, and no injuries were reported. The blaze was brought under control by 5:55 pm, he added.

Delhi Police said they received a call about the fire at 5.57 pm from Saket Citywalk Mall. "We got a call about the fire and the caller informed police that some people are trapped inside. Teams were immediately rushed to the spot and the flames were doused. No one was injured due to the fire," police in a statement said.

(With PTI inputs)

