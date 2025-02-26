Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM, to propose Mohan Singh Bisht's name for deputy speaker post tomorrow Delhi: Apart from the election of deputy speaker, the third day of the session will also see discussions under Rule 280, allowing members to raise matters with the Chair's permission.

Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will propose the name of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Mohan Singh Bisht for the post of deputy speaker of the Delhi Assembly on February 27 (Thursday), the third day of the session. With no other contenders in the fray for the post.

According to the list of business provided by the Delhi Assembly Speaker's office, two separate motions will be moved to elect Bisht to the post. The first motion will be moved by CM Gupta and seconded by Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa while the second motion will be proposed by MLA Anil Kumar Sharma and backed by Gajender Singh Yadav.

Bisht, a six-time MLA and veteran BJP leader, won the Mustafabad assembly seat in the February 5 Delhi polls. He defeated AAP's Adeel Ahmad Khan by over 17,000 votes. Before this, he represented Karawal Nagar in the Delhi Assembly multiple times, first winning the seat in 1988 and serving it until 2015. Bisht won the seat again in 2020. Additionally, the Assembly will continue debating the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report on the regulation and supply of liquor in Delhi, which CM Gupta had laid before the House on February 25.

Delhi Assembly session extended till March 3

The Delhi Assembly session witnessed high drama on its second day as opposition protests continued unabated. Amidst heavy sloganeering, Speaker Vijender Gupta suspended 21 MLAs till February 28. Speaking to the media, Speaker Vijender Gupta said, "The first CAG report has been tabled today. We will try to present as many reports as possible in the session, which has now been extended till March 3."

He further informed that a Public Accounts Committee (PAC) comprising 12 to 14 members from both the ruling and opposition parties will be formed soon.

"After discussion in the House, the report will be sent to the PAC for examination. Once the committee submits its findings, the House will take appropriate action," he added.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented the CAG report on the liquor policy in the Assembly. Ahead of the session, a meeting of BJP MLAs was chaired by CM Rekha Gupta, where discussions were held regarding the report and the smooth functioning of the House.Speaker Vijender Gupta accused the previous Delhi government of withholding the report despite its submission to the Delhi High Court. "By not tabling the report, the constitutional process was violated," he said.BJP MLA Arvind Singh Lovely initiated the discussion on the CAG report, stating that its submission is mandatory for every government. "AAP presenting the report now is a sign of fear. They are using Baba Saheb's name to hide their corruption," he alleged.

He also targeted Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, citing Bhagat Singh in his remarks.Delhi BJP President Vijender Gupta termed the CAG report as "proof of AAP's black deeds." "We had promised in the elections that those involved in corruption would be held accountable," he asserted.Minister Pravesh Verma said, "The CAG report will be displayed on screens so that the people of Delhi can see the extent of corruption." Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa added, "The report will expose the scams committed by Arvind Kejriwal. Several such reports that were suppressed for three years will now come to light."