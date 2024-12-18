Wednesday, December 18, 2024
     
Election Commission holds meeting with representatives of Delhi's political parties ahead of assembly polls

The term of the 70-member Delhi Legislative Assembly ends on February 23 next year and polls are to be held before that.

Edited By: Raju Kumar @rajudelhi123 New Delhi Published : Dec 18, 2024 13:00 IST, Updated : Dec 18, 2024 13:00 IST
Representational picture
Image Source : X Representational picture

Ahead of key assembly elections in Delhi, the Election Commission held a meeting with representatives of political parties at Palika Kendra in central Delhi on Wednesday. The meeting lasted for around half an hour and covered several topics. The Delhi Assembly elections are due in February next year. Lok Sabha MP Bansuri Swaraj from BJP, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chaddha from ruling AAP attended the meeting.

Sources earlier said the Election Commission also reviewed the preparedness of its poll machinery in Delhi, where assembly elections are due early next year.

AAP, Congress announce canddiates list, BJP yet to release

The AAP has so far released four lists of candidates, declaring all names for the upcoming elections, while Congress has also released a list of 21 candidates. The AAP released its final and fourth list of 38 candidates on December 15.

The BJP is yet to declare its candidates for the elections to the 70-member Delhi Assembly.

Kejriwal in a post on X said the AAP is contesting the elections with full confidence and full preparation.

"BJP is missing. They have no CM face, no team, no planning and no vision for Delhi. They have only one slogan, only one policy and only one mission - "Remove Kejriwal". Ask them what they did in five years and they reply, 'Kejriwal ko bahut gaali di'," he charged in the post.

(With PTI inputs)

