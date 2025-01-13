EC asks Delhi police to take action against BJP candidate Parvesh Verma on AAP's complaints

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP candidate from New Delhi seat Parvesh Verma

The Election Commission of India on Monday asked Delhi police to take action against BJP candidate from the New Delhi constituency Parvesh Verma on Aam Aadmi Party's complaints. The development comes hours after an AAP delegation headed by Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, her Punjab counterpart Bagwant Mann, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, MP Sanjay Singh and others met the Election Commissioner, seeking action against Verma. AAP alleged that the BJP leader is involved in the manipulation of the voter list in the New Delhi constitution.

Atishi writes to CEC over alleged voter deletion in New Delhi seat

Earlier, Atishi wrote to Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar, seeking an appointment to discuss alleged electoral roll manipulation in the New Delhi constituency from where AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal is contesting the assembly polls.

This was her second letter to the CEC over the issue in the past three days. On January 5 also, she had requested a meeting to discuss these alleged irregularities. In the latest letter, she again raised the issue of the alleged electoral irregularities in the New Delhi Assembly constituency, urging the CEC an immediate meeting.

She alleged a 'voters scam" in the New Delhi constituency and claimed that in the past few days, 10 per cent of new voters have been added to the electoral roll for the constituency, and 5.5 per cent deleted.

The BJP leader is contesting against Kejriwal from the New Delhi constitution in the assembly elections in the national capital. Kejriwal has been the MLA from the New Delhi seat since 2013 and is AAP candidate from the constituency for the fourth time in a row.

Cash distribution allegation against Verma

Earlier, Kejriwal slammed Verma for distributing Rs 1,100 to women in New Delhi, saying his father would have been ashamed of him for a "traitor" son like him. The AAP also filed a complaint against Verma with the Enforcement Directorate (ED), alleging that cash was being distributed in Kejriwal's constituency ahead of polls. The party has demanded that the agency register a case of money laundering against Verma.

Verma maintained that the money was given to women by the social organisation Rashtriya Swabhiman, founded by his father Sahib Singh Verma. He said he would continue to help the needy women.

The elections for the 70-member Delhi Assembly are due to be held in February. The Congress has fielded Sandeep Dikshit, son of former three-time Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, from New Delhi.