No difference between PM Modi, Kejriwal: Rahul Gandhi slams INDIA ally, AAP supremo reacts

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing a rally in Delhi's Seelampur, launched a scathing attack on INDIA ally, saying that there is no difference between Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gandhi stated that the BJP has been attempting to create conflict by encouraging people to fight against each other, emphasising that the country’s strength lay in unity and inclusivity.

The Congress leader said that both leaders had failed to deliver on their promises of reducing inflation, leaving the poor even more impoverished while the rich grew wealthier. He also expressed concern over the unequal distribution of resources, with backward communities continuing to be denied their fair share. Gandhi further accused Modi and Kejriwal of not wanting the backward and minority communities to receive their due, especially in regard to the long-demanded caste census.

Gandhi outlined his vision for a more equitable India, asserting that for Congress, all citizens are equal, and love would triumph over violence. He emphasised that the party's focus would be on uplifting the marginalised and ensuring equal opportunities for everyone. "For me, India means there should be no hatred among people, and the poor should have big dreams," Gandhi declared, as he reiterated his commitment to social justice and inclusive governance.

During his speech, Rahul Gandhi reiterated Congress' pledge to promote equality and ensure greater participation of the poor and minorities in the nation's progress. He vowed that if Congress comes to power, the party would conduct a caste census and raise the reservation cap, ensuring greater representation for historically disadvantaged groups. Gandhi also challenged Kejriwal to clarify his stance on these issues, particularly regarding the caste census and reservation for backward communities.

Turning his attention to Delhi’s governance, Gandhi criticized Arvind Kejriwal’s administration, which, he said, had failed to deliver on promises to clean the city, combat corruption, and tackle rising pollution and inflation.

Gandhi called on the people of Delhi to rally behind Congress, promising that the party would bring about the development it had previously achieved in India. "Kejriwal spread clean Delhi propaganda, promised to turn it into Paris, eradicate corruption, but pollution, inflation on rise," Gandhi said.

Kejriwal reacts to Gandhi's remarks

Responding to Rahul Gandhi's criticism, the former Delhi Chief Minister stated, "Today, Rahul Gandhi came to Delhi and abused me a lot. However, I will not comment on his statements. His fight is to save Congress, while my fight is to save the country."

(With PTI inputs)