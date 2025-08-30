Double murder in Delhi: Mother–daughter brutally killed in Rohini's Sector 17, police arrest son-in-law Double murder in Delhi: Local police, accompanied by crime branch and forensic teams, immediately reached the spot after the incident was reported. They have begun gathering evidence to piece together the exact sequence of events that led to the double murder.

New Delhi:

A horrific double murder shocked Delhi’s Rohini Sector 17 on Saturday (August 30), where a 63-year-old woman and her 34-year-old daughter were brutally stabbed to death. Police have identified the accused as the daughter’s husband, who is in custody.

Accused identified as son-in-law

According to police, the main suspect in the case is Yogesh Sehgal, the son-in-law of the deceased. Investigators believe he attacked his wife, Priya (34) and her mother, Kusum Sinha (63), with a scissor, killing them both inside their residence.

Murder discovered after disturbing call

At around 3:50 pm, a PCR call alerted PS KNK Marg police about a double murder at A-3/158, 3rd Floor, Sector-17, Rohini. On reaching the spot, police recovered the bodies of Kusum Sinha (63) and her daughter Priya Sehgal (34).

The call was made by Megh Sinha (30), Priya’s brother, who informed police that his mother had gone to stay with Priya on 28 August after a quarrel broke out between Priya and her husband, Yogesh Sehga,l during their son Chirag’s birthday celebrations.

When Megh’s repeated phone calls went unanswered on Saturday, he rushed to Priya’s residence and found the flat locked from the outside with blood stains near the door. Suspecting foul play, he broke open the lock with relatives and discovered his mother and sister lying in a pool of blood.

Husband arrested, domestic dispute cited as motive

Based on Megh Sinha’s complaint, police launched a manhunt and soon arrested Yogesh Sehgal, Priya’s husband, who was allegedly unemployed. His blood-stained clothes and the suspected murder weapon, a scissor, were recovered from the scene.

Police believe frequent quarrels and ongoing domestic disputes were the motive behind the crime. The Crime Team and forensic experts (FSL) examined the scene, securing evidence for further investigation, which remains underway.

Crime scene under investigation

Teams from the local police, along with crime and forensic experts, earlier rushed to the spot soon after the incident was reported. Evidence is being collected from the scene to build a clearer picture of the sequence of events leading to the murders.

Manhunt launched for fugitive husband

The accused earlier fled from the spot immediately after the crime, police said. A manhunt has been launched across the city to trace and arrest him. Authorities are also questioning family members and neighbours for possible leads in the case.

The brutal killings have sent shockwaves through the otherwise quiet KN Katju area of Rohini. Locals expressed fear and outrage over the violent crime, demanding swift justice for the victims. A mother and daughter were brutally murdered in Delhi’s Rohini Sector 17, allegedly by the daughter’s husband, Yogesh Sehgal.