Diljit Dosanjh concert, Radha Soami Satsang in Delhi, traffic advisory issued; know which routes to avoid

The Delhi Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory for two prime events - the Radha Soami Satsang religious gathering and the Diljit Dosanjh concert - in the national capital. Since today is the last day for both events in Delhi, it is expected that a large crowd will arrive at the sites of the event, which might lead to traffic issues in several parts of the city. Here is detailed information regarding routes and restrictions to avoid trouble.

Radha Soami Satsang Complex

The entry to the Satsang Complex is from Bhati Mines Road for all Devotees and all types of vehicles. All invitees and Devotees intending to go to Radha Swami Satsang Complex, Bhati Mines are advised to reach before 0600 hours to avoid congestion en route, a statement read.

The organizers have made separate entry for different category of vehicles and visitors. Devotees coming from Faridabad and Gurugram are advised to reach Radha Swami Satsang Complex, Bhati Mines via Dera Border to avoid any inconvenience, it added.

Delhi Traffic Police's statement

"In view of Radha Swami Satsang Beas religious congregation to be held at Radha Swami Satsang Complex, Bhati Mines, Chhattar Pur, Mehrauli, New Delhi from 25.10.2024 to 27.10.2024, traffic regulations will be effective. Adequate traffic arrangements have been made for diversion and regulation of traffic. General public and motorists are also advised to use public transport to avoid congestion on roads. Kindly follow the advisory," an advisory released by Delhi Traffic Police read.

Traffic crawls in central Delhi as excited fans throng JLN Stadium

Traffic moved at a snail's pace near Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium in central Delhi on Saturday as thousands of fans turned up to attend Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh's concert.

More than 3,000 security personnel have been deployed to maintain law and order, police officials said.

Traffic crawled in areas around the stadium, including Lodhi Road.

In a post on X, a commuter said that due to heavy traffic, it took him two hours to cover the stretch from the Lodhi Road flyover to Chirag Delhi.

A fan outside JLN Stadium said she has attended many music concerts but is very excited about Dosanjh's first concert in India.

Dosanjh kicks off his "Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024"

Dosanjh kicked off his "Dil-Luminati India Tour 2024" with his concerts in Delhi. The concerts, scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, became one of the most awaited musical events of the year, marking the singer's return to India after the grand success of his shows in North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

Traffic Advisory for Sunday

According to the advisory, the movement of heavy motor vehicles from JLN Stadium Red Light to Whole BP Marg would be restricted on Saturday and Sunday from 4 pm to 11 pm. It advised commuters to avoid BP Marg, Lodhi Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg and roads around JLN Stadium during these hours.

"We are expecting around 35,000 people to come for the event. Elaborate security arrangements have been made in and around the stadium," a senior police officer said.

More than 3,000 security personnel have been deployed in and around the stadium.

Paramilitary forces, including a company of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), have also been deployed, the officials said.

Policemen in plain clothes have been deployed to keep an eye on activities inside the stadium and a large number of CCTV cameras have been installed in and around the venue, they said.

Emergency vehicles including police, ambulance and fire brigades will have unrestricted access. However, emergency vehicles are advised to abstain from BP Marg and Lodhi Road to avoid any inconvenience, the advisory stated.

