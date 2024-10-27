Delhi air quality deteriorates day after slight improvement, AQI rises to 349

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

The air pollution in Delhi is on the rise as the quality further deteriorated on Sunday leading to a rise in AQI to 349. In some areas including Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri and Nehru Marga, the AQI breached 400. The lowest AQI was reported in IGI which was also in the very poor category. The AQI at IGI was 320.

Area-wise AQI in Delhi

Anand Vihar 405

Ashok Vihar 384

Bawana 392

Chandni Chowk 314

Dwarka 335

IGI 320

ITO 357

Jahangirpuri 404

Mandir Marg 350

Mundka 356

Narela 353

Nehru Marg 400

Okhla 344

Rohini 380

Worsening air pollution

Notably, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’. The national capital's air is becoming choking as the winter season approaches. This pollution has gradually become an annual climatic situation during winters as it is driven by a combination of factors, such as low wind speeds, dropping temperatures, high moisture levels and the presence of pollution particles that act as surfaces for condensation.

GRAP II enforced

Meanwhile, considering the alarming rise in air pollution, GRAP-II has been enforced in Delhi-NCR. The restrictions under the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) came into force on October 21 after several areas in the national capital region recorded an AQI of over 300 in the 'very poor' category.

