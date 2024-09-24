Delhi dengue: 300 fresh cases reported in week, Malaria and Chikungunya also on rise

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In the latest development, Delhi has reported over 300 fresh dengue cases in the past seven days as mosquito-borne diseases seemingly are on a slow but steady rise in the national capital, according to official data. Last week the spike was 250 cases.

So far, 1,229 dengue cases have been reported in the city with the death of a 54-year-old registered in Lok Nayak Hospital, a senior official at the hospital confirmed. As per MCD data till September 21, Delhi reported 651 cases of dengue this month. This is far more than 256 dengue cases which were reported last month.

However, the cases are comparatively lower than the number of cases reported last year collectively as well as on month on month basis. Last year, 3,013 dengue cases were reported till the corresponding month in Delhi. In the entire year, 9,266 cases were reported. The dengue-related fatalities were 19 last year.

This year, most cases (180) have been reported from Nazafgarh. In a week alone, Nazafgarh has reported 45 cases, the highest of all the zones besides the south zone where an equal number of cases were reported this week. The non-MCD areas governed by other agencies like NDMC, Delhi Cantt, and Railways, reported 312 dengue cases to the total tally, as per the data.

Rise in Malaria, Chikungunya cases

Malaria cases this year are also considerably higher than last year. Till this month, Delhi has reported 363 malaria cases while the figure stood at 294 in the corresponding month in 2023.

Meanwhile, 43 cases of chikungunya have been reported so far, a figure which is nearly double that last year when the figure stood at 23. A total of 65 cases of the virus were reported last year.

While most malaria cases are reported from the West Delhi zone, the most number of chikungunya cases are reported from the South Delhi zone this year.

Govt measures

The MCD officials claimed the agency has been able to keep the number of dengue cases less this year due to their multi-pronged efforts to combat vector-borne diseases, which include, house-to-house inspections, regular insecticide spraying, and public awareness campaigns.

To enforce mosquito control laws, the MCD has issued over 1.14 lakh legal notices and 39,338 challans to those who allowed mosquito breeding on their properties. Repeat offenders have been fined Rs 24.82 lakh, and police complaints have been filed against 9,241 people who didn't follow the rules, as per the data.

They have also planned to increase fogging operations at major upcoming public events like Durga Puja and Dussehra and step up inspections and anti-larval measures in areas with high mosquito populations to curb the infectivity of the virus.

(With PTI Inputs)