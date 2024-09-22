Delhi weather report: Temperature rises two notches above season's average | Check IMD predictions

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Representative Image

After the intense spells of rain, the temperature of Delhi again soared on Sunday. The maximum temperature of the national capital was recorded at 36 degrees Celsius on Sunday, which is two notches above the season's average.

Providing details about Delhi's weather, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the humidity at 5:30 pm was 63 per cent. Moreover, the Central Pollution Control Board stated that the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded in the "moderate" category with a reading of 116 at 7 pm on Sunday.

Notably, AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

Delhi weather on Monday

Predicting the weather of the national capital in the coming days, the IMD has stated that the maximum temperature on Monday is likely to remain at 36 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature may remain at 25 degrees Celsius. Delhi's sky will remain partly cloudy on Monday.

Delhi weather prediction for coming days

Similar conditions are likely to prevail on September 24. The temperature will drop from September 25. Additionally, the IMD has predicted light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of 25-35 kmph. The weather department has predicted rainfall in Delhi till September 28. The maximum temperature during these days is likely to remain around 33 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature may remain around 23-24 degrees Celsius.

