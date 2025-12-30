Delhi traffic advisory: Restrictions, alternate routes in place as capital gears for New Year 2026 The Delhi Police urged commuters to plan their travel in advance, exercise patience, follow traffic personnel instructions, and make maximum use of public transport. Regular updates will be available on the Delhi Traffic Police website and social media handles.

New Delhi:

As Delhi gears up to welcome New Year 2026, the Delhi Traffic Police have announced extensive traffic arrangements in the Connaught Place area, anticipating large crowds on the evening of December 31. From 7:00 pm onwards, vehicular movement towards Connaught Place will be strictly restricted until the conclusion of celebrations. The restrictions will apply to both private and public transport vehicles.

Authorities have identified key points beyond which vehicles will not be allowed to proceed, including Mandi House, Bengali Market, Ranjit Singh Flyover, Minto Road, Munje Chowk near New Delhi Railway Station, Gole Market, Patel Chowk, Kasturba Gandhi Marg, Jai Singh Road, Windsor Place, and other major intersections around the area.

Only vehicles carrying valid passes will be permitted to enter Connaught Place’s inner, middle or outer circles.

Parking arrangements in the vicinity

Limited parking spaces have been designated on a first-come, first-served basis to ease traffic congestion. Motorists can park near key locations such as Gole Dak Khana (Kali Bari Marg, Pt. Pant Marg, Bhai Veer Singh Marg), Patel Chowk (Rakab Ganj Road), Mandi House (Copernicus Marg), Minto Road (DD Upadhyaya Marg), Panchkuian Road, KG Marg-Ferozeshah Road, Bengali Market, Windsor Place, and R/A Buta Singh.

Unauthorised vehicles parked in restricted areas will be towed and prosecuted.

Access to railway stations

For travellers heading to New Delhi Railway Station from the south, multiple routes are suggested, including via Ram Manohar Lohiya Park Street, Mandir Marg, Rani Jhansi Road and Desh Bandhu Gupta Road. Entry from Chelmsford Road near Connaught Place will be prohibited; motorists are advised to use the Ajmeri Gate entrance.

However, Old Delhi Railway Station will not be affected by these restrictions.

Suggested alternative routes

Motorists travelling north-south have been asked to use Ring Road from ISBT to Ashram, Rani Jhansi Marg-Panchkuian Road-Mandir Marg-Park Street, or via Hanuman Murti-Ring Road. East-west travellers can use Ring Road, Bhairon Road, Mathura Road, Subramaniam Bharti Marg, and Mother Teresa Crescent.

Traffic management at India Gate and other areas

Delhi Traffic Police have also planned detailed arrangements around India Gate, including potential vehicle diversions in case of heavy pedestrian movement. Vehicles may be rerouted from locations including Q-Point, R/A MLNP, Sunheri Masjid, Janpath, Rajpath-Rafi Marg, Windsor Place, Mandi House, and other surrounding intersections.

Visitors to India Gate and Delhi Zoo are advised to use public transport due to limited parking and expected congestion on Mathura Road.

Visitors to India Gate and Delhi Zoo are advised to use public transport due to limited parking and expected congestion on Mathura Road.

The Delhi Police urged commuters to plan their travel in advance, exercise patience, follow traffic personnel instructions, and make maximum use of public transport. Regular updates will be available on the Delhi Traffic Police website and social media handles. Helpline numbers 1095 and 011-25844444, along with WhatsApp 8750871493, have been made available for assistance.