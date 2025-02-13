Delhi traffic advisory issued for Shab-e-Barat: Check diversions and routes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI The traffic advisory has been issued in view of Shab-e-Barat on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Delhi traffic advisory: In view of Shab-e-Barat, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory detailing restrictions and diversions that will be implemented from Thursday evening to ensure smooth traffic management. According to the advisory, traffic restrictions and diversions will come into effect from 5 pm on Thursday in central Delhi and will remain in place until the conclusion of the event on Friday morning.

Commuters have been urged to plan their travel accordingly and stay updated on real-time traffic alerts. The police have also advised motorists to avoid congested routes and follow alternative routes wherever necessary.

Traffic will be diverted on THESE routes:

Netaji Subhash Marg

SPM Marg

Church Mission Road

Khari Baoli Road

Qutab Road

Maharaja Agarsain Marg

Subhash Park T-Poin

Shanti Van Chowk

Chhatta Rail Chowk

Other routes to avoid:

Fatehpuri T-Point

BH Rao Road

Rani Jhansi Road

Pahari Dheeraj

Sadar Thana Road

BSZ Marg

Bora Tooti Chowk

Rani Jhansi Road

Delhi Gate

Rajghat and surrounding stretches

Plan journey on these routes in advance:

Old Delhi Railway Station

ISBT

Red Fort

Chandni Chowk

Tis Hazari Court

Commuters urged to use public transport

In its advisory, the Delhi Police has advised commuters to use public transport wherever possible to reduce road congestion. Park vehicles only at designated parking lots and avoid roadside parking to ensure smooth traffic flow, it added. In case of any unusual/unidentified objects or suspicious persons, immediately inform the police control room (PCR) or traffic personnel on duty, the advisory added.

About Shab-e-Barat

Shab-e-Barat is also considered an important festival of Islam, which holds special significance for the people of the Muslim community. On the auspicious day, people pray to Allah and ask for forgiveness for their sins. Some people also keep a two-day fast on Shab-e-Barat. According to the Hijri calendar, Shab-e-Barat will be observed in 2025 from the evening of Thursday, February 13, till the evening of Friday, February 14. The night of Shab-e-Barat is also called the night of Magfirat. It is also called the night of prayer, recitation and friendship. The night of Shab-e-Barat is one of the five important nights of Islam, in which Allah accepts the prayers of his followers.

