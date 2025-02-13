Delhi traffic advisory issued for Shab-e-Barat: Check diversions and routes to avoid

Delhi traffic advisory: In view of Shab-e-Barat, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory detailing restrictions and diversions that will be implemented from Thursday evening to ensure smooth traffic management. According to the advisory, traffic restrictions and diversions will come into effect from 5 pm on Thursday in central Delhi and will remain in place until the conclusion of the event on Friday morning.
Commuters have been urged to plan their travel accordingly and stay updated on real-time traffic alerts. The police have also advised motorists to avoid congested routes and follow alternative routes wherever necessary.
Traffic will be diverted on THESE routes:
- Netaji Subhash Marg
- SPM Marg
- Church Mission Road
- Khari Baoli Road
- Qutab Road
- Maharaja Agarsain Marg
- Subhash Park T-Poin
- Shanti Van Chowk
- Chhatta Rail Chowk
Other routes to avoid:
- Fatehpuri T-Point
- BH Rao Road
- Rani Jhansi Road
- Pahari Dheeraj
- Sadar Thana Road
- BSZ Marg
- Bora Tooti Chowk
- Rani Jhansi Road
- Delhi Gate
- Rajghat and surrounding stretches
Plan journey on these routes in advance:
- Old Delhi Railway Station
- ISBT
- Red Fort
- Chandni Chowk
- Tis Hazari Court
Commuters urged to use public transport
In its advisory, the Delhi Police has advised commuters to use public transport wherever possible to reduce road congestion. Park vehicles only at designated parking lots and avoid roadside parking to ensure smooth traffic flow, it added. In case of any unusual/unidentified objects or suspicious persons, immediately inform the police control room (PCR) or traffic personnel on duty, the advisory added.
About Shab-e-Barat
Shab-e-Barat is also considered an important festival of Islam, which holds special significance for the people of the Muslim community. On the auspicious day, people pray to Allah and ask for forgiveness for their sins. Some people also keep a two-day fast on Shab-e-Barat. According to the Hijri calendar, Shab-e-Barat will be observed in 2025 from the evening of Thursday, February 13, till the evening of Friday, February 14. The night of Shab-e-Barat is also called the night of Magfirat. It is also called the night of prayer, recitation and friendship. The night of Shab-e-Barat is one of the five important nights of Islam, in which Allah accepts the prayers of his followers.
