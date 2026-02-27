Delhi traffic advisory issued for Karan Aujla concert on February 28: Check timing and route diversions

New Delhi:

Traffic movement in several parts of South Delhi will be affected on Saturday around the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium for a live music concert by Punjabi singer Karan Aujla. The Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed advisory, urging commuters to avoid the area during the event hours. As per the Delhi Traffic Police, special arrangements are in place for the "P-POP Culture India Tour 2026" scheduled at the stadium in Lodhi Colony from 4 pm to 10 pm on February 28.

Diversions at the following points:

Restrictions on heavy vehicles from the JLN Stadium red light on the BP Marg will apply between 4 pm and 11 pm. Commuters have been advised to avoid BP Marg, Lodhi Road and roads surrounding the stadium during peak hours.

JLN Red Light

Sewa Nagar Bus Depot Red Light

5th Avenue Road near Double Storey Market and Dhobi Ghat

Pragati Vihar Red Light

Lala Lajpat Rai Marg T-Point

Barapullah cut near Gate No 5

Jangpura Metro Station/Suchna Bhawan T-Point

According to the advisory, vehicles from BP Marg may be diverted towards Mehar Chand Market. Traffic from 4th Avenue and Gurjar Chowk may not be allowed to access the Barapullah or JLN Service Road. Similarly, vehicles from 5th Avenue Road and Lodhi Road will be diverted at Pragati Vihar and other points to prevent congestion. Left turns towards the SCOPE Complex at Lala Lajpat Rai Marg T-Point will remain closed.

Expected crowd and entry arrangements

Authorities are expecting a turnout of nearly fifty thousand spectators. Visitors can enter the venue through Gates 2, 6, 8, 13, 14 and 21. Gate 13 will be used for VIP entry, while performers and organisers will access the venue through Gate 6. Gates 1 and 10 have been designated for emergency services.

Parking and public transport advisory

Public parking areas have been arranged at the Sewa Nagar and Sunheri Pulla bus depots, CGO Complex, SCOPE Complex and near Gates 7 to 9. VIP vehicles will be parked inside the stadium through Gate 1. Police have strongly recommended the use of public transport and highlighted the JLN Stadium Metro Station as the nearest metro stop for attendees. Emergency vehicles will be allowed uninterrupted movement throughout the event period.

