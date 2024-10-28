Delhi to face water shortage till November 1 | Check full list of affected areas

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Representative image

Delhi water shortage: The Delhi Jal Board has announced a water shortage in various parts of the national capital until November 1, due to high ammonia content in the Yamuna River. The affected areas include parts of East, Northeast, and South Delhi, as well as regions under the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Reason: Delhi to face water shortage

"The raw water source of Delhi's 110 MGD (million gallons per day) Bhagirathi Water Treatment Plant (WTP) and 140 MGD Sonia Vihar WTP is the Upper Ganga Canal, Muradnagar, Uttar Pradesh. Due to scheduled annual maintenance across the Upper Ganga Canal by the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department from October 12 to 31, the canal was closed from Haridwar on October 12 midnight," the Jal Board said.

"During this closure period, the Uttar Pradesh irrigation department and the UP Jal Nigam carry out repair and maintenance of barrages, regulators, desilting of various online storages, setting tanks at Muradnagar and conduits repair work. Subsequently, Ganga water supply to these WTPs has been stopped," it added.

The WTPs are now dependent on the Yamuna as an alternative source of raw water till October 31.

But due to high ammonia content -- above 1. 5 ppm (parts per million) -- in the raw water, it is difficult to treat the Yamuna's raw water, the Delhi Jal Board said.

"Therefore, production at Bhagirathi and Sonia Vihar has been curtailed up to 30 per cent. Further, the production would depend entirely upon the quality of raw water at the Yamuna and production from these plants shall vary accordingly," it added.

Full list of affected areas

The areas affected include prime locations such as:

East Delhi: Gokulpuri, Sonia Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Babarpur, Tahirpur, Dilshad Garden, Nandnagari, Shandara, Laxmi Nagar, Geeta Colony, Mayur Vihar, Kondli, Dallupura, Yamuna Vihar, Karawal Nagar, Jaffrabad, Jhilmil, Mandawali, Shakarpur, Vivek Vihar, Karkardooma, Jagatpuri, Shalimar Park, Krishna Nagar, Patparganj, Preet Vihar, Vishvakarma Park, Lalita Park, Seelampur, Shastri Park, Brahmpuri, Kailash Nagar.

The Jal Board has advised Delhi residents to store adequate quantities of water in advance, based on their requirements, and use water judiciously. ater tankers will be available on demand from the Jal Board's helpline or the central control room, it added.

