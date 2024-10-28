Delhi traffic advisory issued for ‘Run for Unity’ on Oct 29, check list of routes to avoid

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Check Delhi traffic advisory for October 29, 2024.

Delhi traffic advisory has been issued and restrictions imposed for Rashtriya Ekta Diwas 2024 on October 29. On the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary, a ‘run for Unity’ is being organised on October 29 the capital city. Even as the Vallabhbhai Patel's birth anniversary falls on October 31, it is being celebrated across India on Tuesday, October 29 this time, as announced by Prime Minister Modi during Mann Ki Baat address. The change in the date of the event was done due to the clash with the Diwali celebrations on Thursday.

For this occasion, a ‘Run For Unity’ will be held on October 29 this year and dedicated to the 'Iron Man of India', who played a pivotal role in unifying the diverse princely states to form the modern Indian nation.

The ‘Run for Unity’ will start at 7:41 am on Tuesday from Gate No. 1 of Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium and will go to C-Hexagon and right on Radial opposite Shahjahan Road. Then, the rally will conclude at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Statue. Over 7,700 participants will participate in the event.

Delhi traffic advisory: Check details

Keeping this event in mind, traffic restrictions have been imposed around India Gate, C-Hexagon, from 6:45 am till the completion of the event.

Taking to socla media, Delhi Traffic police on X said, “Special traffic arrangements have been made in view of 'Run For Unity' from Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium on October 29, 2024 in celebration of #RashtriyaEktaDiwas.”

Delhi traffic advisory: Check routes to avoid

Tilak Marg-Bhagwan Dass Road Crossing

Purana Quila Road-Mathura Road Crossing

Shershah Road-Mathura Road Crossing

Dr Zakir Hussain Marg-Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing

Pandara Road-Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing

Q-Point

R/A Mandi House

Delhi traffic advisory: Check routes to take