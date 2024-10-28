After Lawrence Bishnoi's shooters, now rival Bambiha gang opens fire at businessman's house in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE IMAGE) Representational Image

Days after three back-to-back firing incidents linked to extortion rackets shook the National Capital Region, authorities on Sunday (October 27) reported yet another shooting involving the Bambiha gang, known primarily as an arch-rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to released information, the incident occurred on Saturday (October 26) evening, when two bike-borne assailants fired several rounds outside a businessman's house in Delhi's Rani Bagh area, leaving behind a threat note bearing the name of Kaushal Chaudhary of the Bambiha gang.

While the police stated that no extortion call has been received so far, a thorough investigation into the case is currently underway.

"The crime team inspected the incident site, and a case has been registered under relevant sections… Efforts are presently underway by the authorities to identify and apprehend the culprits," said DCP (Outer Delhi) Sachin Sharma.

It is pertinent to note that the Bambiha gang, an arch-rival of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, has often engaged in violent rivalry. The gang’s founder, Bambiha, who allegedly ran an extortion racket in Chandigarh, Mohali, and Panchkula, was killed in a police encounter in 2016.

